HEALTH & FITNESS

Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80

EMBED </>More Videos

A new startup is selling an $80 box of tissues engineered to give you a cold virus that will allow you to get sick on your own terms. (Vaev Tissue)

SAN FRANCISCO --
There are some expensive tissues for sale this cold and flu season. And it's just not the $80 price tag that will make you cringe.

The pricey tissues come pre-infected with germs.

Yes, that's for real. A new startup called Vaev claims it is.

The company says the tissues are engineered to give you a cold virus that will allow you to get sick on your own terms -- when you want -- and then protect you during the rest of the season.

Yahoo News quoted one doctor, who says this will not work because there are so many different types of cold viruses.

Another doctor said these tissues are "a waste of money."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth carebusinessbizarrebuzzworthycold bluecoldfluillness
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Workout Wednesday: Got achy muscles? Proper stretching and nutrition could fix that
Soda shop sells CBD-infused milkshakes and sundaes
Blood pressure medication recalled for containing cancer-causing substance
Eat a Mediterranean diet to lower risk of depression
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Support from across the country draws in for injured 13-year-old
Salvadoran man to be charged in Nevada killing spree
Woman shot after performing sex act for Pringles and $5
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Soda shop sells CBD-infused milkshakes and sundaes
Group petitions for removal of Selma police chief
Show More
Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in Southwest Fresno
Local federal workers hope for deal in Washington to end shutdown
Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating teen
Fresno court workers end strike after winning raises, 40-hour work week
Fresno State's business school opens store run by its students
More News