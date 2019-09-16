Health & Fitness

Company that made billions selling OxyContin files for bankruptcy protection

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- Purdue Pharma, the company that made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin has filed for bankruptcy days after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments suing it over the toll of opioids.

The filing late Sunday night in White Plains, New York, was anticipated before and after the tentative deal, which could be worth up to $12 billion over time, was struck.

But legal battles still lie ahead for Purdue. About half the states have not signed onto the proposal. Several of them plan to object to the settlement in bankruptcy court and to continue litigation in other courts against members of the Sackler family, which owns the company.

The bankruptcy means that Purdue will likely be removed from the first federal opioid trial, scheduled to start in Cleveland on Oct. 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbankruptcy
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lyft driver shot during armed robbery in west central Fresno
Child hospitalized after being rescued from island on Kings River
Fresno man offering $5,000 reward for missing dog
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Multi-million dollar project aims to clean Fresno's air
Dinuba police looking for missing man suffering dementia
Fire breaks out at NFL stadium moments before kickoff
Show More
Fire damages Visalia home, neighbor's garage, officials say
Woman says dad was bitten by ants 100 times in veterans' nursing home
Snake found in toilet at Houston area Airbnb
2 critically injured in central Fresno fire
U.S. Forest Service hiring for more than 1,500 positions across CA
More TOP STORIES News