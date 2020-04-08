Coronavirus

Construction set to start on COVID-19 alternate care site in Porterville

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom named several sites that will be used to treat patients with COVID-19, including one in the South Valley.

"We've identified Porterville Developmental Center, 246 beds," Newsom said. "We have identified other locations throughout the state of California."

The Porterville Developmental Center, or PDC, serves those with developmental and intellectual disabilities in a secure treatment program and a general treatment area-which is scheduled to close in late 2021.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revealed half a dozen unoccupied buildings on the PDC campus will be retrofitted for a COVID-19 alternate care site.

The governor's office says the alternate care sites will care for patients who are less sick, allowing hospitals to treat more severe cases.

"I think the governor's office has just really been looking for places where they could get the number of beds that they're projecting that could be needed," Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend said. "Of course all of us hope and pray that it won't be as many as the projections."

The Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project, says a Southern California company will start construction this week, and that it should be done within two weeks.

Townsend, an architect by trade, was surprised by the short timeline.

"On the other hand, I've seen the work of the Army Corps of Engineers before, and I realize that they can get out there with very little notice and put things together very quickly," Townsend said. "So we can really be proud of the Army Corps for doing that."

"Our goal is to provide safe, clean, and functional facilities where we would want to have our own loved ones cared for," the Army Corps said in a statement.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessportervillecoronavirus californiaportervillecoronavirusnursesdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
Questions remain as Fresno County supervisors discuss COVID-19 response
Medical workers fighting coronavirus pandemic receive 3D printed face shields
COVID-19 pandemic forcing families to decide who attends funerals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
Body found in aqueduct near Huron, cause of death unknown
Visalia nursing home resident dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Acting Navy Secretary submits resignation amid coronavirus uproar
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
Coronavirus in the US: Death toll passes 12,000 nationwide
Questions remain as Fresno County supervisors discuss COVID-19 response
Show More
Fresno County health official: Critical two weeks ahead for United States
COVID-19 raises mental health concerns, resources available
Fresno County foster parents lose children in coronavirus custody dilemma
Gov. Newsom announces new state resources for emotional health
COVID-19 pandemic forcing families to decide who attends funerals
More TOP STORIES News