CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Anti-aging powers of fiber

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: Anti-aging powers of fiber

Most of us know that getting plenty of fiber can help keep our digestive system in good working order. But fiber has many more health benefits. As Consumer Reports reveals, fiber could even be the key to staying youthful longer.

In a 2016 study, older people who ate fiber-rich diets were 80 percent more likely to live longer and stay healthier than those who didn't. You need to get 25 to 30 grams of dietary fiber a day, and most Americans don't get that much. By eating foods like beans, vegetables, fruit, nuts, and whole grains, fiber can work its anti-aging magic.

Fiber helps your health in so many ways. It can protect against type 2 diabetes. It helps to lower cholesterol levels. It helps in weight control because it makes you feel full. And, of course, it helps your digestive system run smoothly.

And if you're worried about gas or bloating from eating more fiber, be sure to take it easy at first. You shouldn't go from very little fiber to a lot all at once. Instead, take small steps, just a couple of things a day. For example, you can combine regular cereal and high-fiber cereal. Or have an apple or a handful of nuts instead of chips as a snack. Or you can add oatmeal to your smoothie. There are a lot of small ways to increase your fiber intake.

So up your fiber intake gradually, spread it across meals, and be sure to drink more water simultaneously. Without enough water, fiber can actually be constipating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumer reports
CONSUMER REPORTS
Why are ink cartridges so expensive?
Are all cooking oils created equal?
Consumer Watch: The top tomato sauce
Consumer Watch: Treadmill safety
More consumer reports
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doc Talk: Dangers of drug-resistant bacteria
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
Workout Wednesday: Got achy muscles? Proper stretching and nutrition could fix that
Soda shop sells CBD-infused milkshakes and sundaes
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Body found near canal in Winton; Police investigate as homicide
Growing number of local federal employees look for help amidst shutdown
Fresno County court employees back to work after week long strike
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
CCSPCA offers free pet food for federal employees impacted by shutdown
Man hit and killed by train in Downtown Fresno
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Support from across the country draws in for injured 13-year-old
Show More
Salvadoran man to be charged in Nevada killing spree
Woman shot after performing sex act for Pringles and $5
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
More News