CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Cheaper meds, if you ask

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports has the way to save for cheaper meds ...and all you have to do is ask.

Americans spend more on drugs than people in any other country. The amount of out of pocket is projected to rise to 67-billion dollars in 2025, from about 25-billion dollars in 2000. Now, two new bills banning drug gag clauses can help reduce the cost. Consumer Reports has the way to save for cheaper meds ...and all you have to do is ask.

A March 2018 study found that for about 1 out of 5 prescriptions, insurers required people to pay more using their insurance than if they paid the pharmacy's retail price. One reason this happened: Gag clauses. The clauses prevented pharmacists from telling you there may be a lower price by not using your insurance.

But not...anymore! Gag clauses were something consumer reports surfaced years ago and worked with a bunch of state legislators to help pass state-by-state laws to help curtail this practice. And then, this past Oct, two bills were passed in Congress put an end to this practice once and for all on a national level which is a terrific win for consumers.

The number one thing to do is ask: "Is this the lowest possible price on my medication?"

There are some other ways to be money smart with meds says the Consumer Reports Health Editor:

1. Make sure you really need that medication.

2. Make sure you're taking a generic. Generics are a good option for most people and will save you boatloads of money.
3. Get a 3-month or 90-day prescription and you can save at least one copay or maybe even two.
4. Check out websites that offer coupons.

Want more tips on how to save on your meds? Go to our website for Consumer Reports' ideas on how to save on prescriptions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumer reportshealthmedical
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Anti-aging powers of fiber
Why are ink cartridges so expensive?
Are all cooking oils created equal?
Consumer Watch: The top tomato sauce
More consumer reports
HEALTH & FITNESS
Nectarines recalled from Costcos over Listeria concerns
SPONSORED: Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Women and Heart Disease
Health Watch: Exposure therapy for kids
E-scooter accidents: Most injured riders not wearing helmets, study finds
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Traffic on northbound Clovis Avenue shut down for injury crash
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Woman rescued after being stuck in elevator for entire weekend
Nectarines recalled from Costcos over Listeria concerns
Watch: Man clings to moving SUV in road rage incident
1 arrested and over 300 animals found during cockfight ring bust
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
NC man gets 100 plus years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Show More
Water main break causes flooding near Rio Vista Middle School
Fire damages home in Selma
Tax filing season opens days after government shutdown ends
Woman, child shot in Southeast Fresno home; investigation underway
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
More News