CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: How to protect your hearing

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: How to protect your hearing

An estimated 48 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss. You may think it's natural, something that happens as you age or comes from exposure to extremely loud noise. But you may be surprised to learn that some underlying illnesses have also been linked to hearing loss. Consumer Reports reveals what those are and tells you what you can do about it.

One thing is for sure: A higher risk of hearing loss has been linked to diabetes and other underlying illnesses, like osteoporosis, high cholesterol, and certain infections. The best thing you can do in all those cases is to make sure you are treating the underlying condition.

Even some prescription drugs and high doses of acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin have been linked to an increased risk of hearing loss.

If you notice any hearing loss, Consumer reports says see your doctor immediately. If it's addressed quickly, permanent damage can often be prevented or minimized.

And of course loud sounds, especially for long periods of time, can harm your hearing. The World Health Organization says it's best to listen to music on personal devices at no more than 60 percent of the maximum volume for no more than an hour a day. And protecting your ears with earplugs during fireworks or concerts can help.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumer reportshealthhearing aid
CONSUMER REPORTS
Here's the best way to sell your old electronics: Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports: Cheaper meds, if you ask
Consumer Reports: Anti-aging powers of fiber
Why are ink cartridges so expensive?
More consumer reports
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doc Talk: Benefits of probiotics and how it can help children fight infections
Several counties in the Valley receive poor grades for tobacco prevention programs
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
What to know about Listeria
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspects break into Visalia woman's home, tie her up, steal her car
Fresno educator gets prison for molesting special needs 10-year-old
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Several counties in the Valley receive poor grades for tobacco prevention programs
Early winter storms bring promising snowpack
Here's what you need to know about filing your taxes
FUSD receives grant money for security cameras in elementary schools
Merced HS coach raising money for new football stadium
Show More
'All-Breed Dog Show' coming to Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend
Bay Area garbage hauler pushing for fee if non-recyclable items in recycling bins
Police looking for suspects involved in Central Fresno armed robbery
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
More News