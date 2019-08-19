Consumer Reports: Meds that make you sensitive to the sun

Those and many other medications and supplements can increase your risk of heat-related illness. And they can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight, increasing your risk of sunburn or worse.
Other medications, such as certain diuretics, can make you less thirsty or cause you to urinate more, which can increase your risk of dehydration. And some antidepressants can reduce your ability to sweat, making it difficult for your body to regulate its temperature properly. When that happens, there's a greater risk of heat-related conditions, including muscle cramps, heat exhaustion, and most seriously, heatstroke, which can turn into a medical emergency quickly.
If you take medication, following these safety strategies to help minimize your risk:
Consumer Reports also recommends using sunscreen daily and reapplying it often, and covering up with sun-protective clothing and a wide-brimmed hat when you're outdoors.