Coronavirus

Consumer Watch: Keeping your car clean and safe during COVID-19 pandemic

By
Think about how many surfaces in your car get touched on an average trip: door handles inside and out, control knobs and buttons, the touchscreen, even your directional and wiper control stalks are touched virtually every time you drive your vehicle.

The interior of most cars is made up of a number of different materials.

It's important to use the right products and techniques to disinfect your vehicle properly.

"You definitely want to stay away from using bleach or hydrogen peroxide inside your car," says Consumer Reports Autos Editor Jon Linkov. "Those products could easily do damage to your car's upholstery."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol solutions that contain at least 70% alcohol should be effective at killing coronavirus.

This means nearly every interior surface of your car can be cleaned with the isopropyl alcohol-based cleaners you already use around the house.

Consumer Reports recommends disinfecting anything you touch often. That means the steering wheel, door handles (inside and out), the gear stick, turn signals, and so on.

"And if your car has a touch screen, don't use anything that has ammonia as an ingredient since it can strip off anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings on the screen," Linkov said.

If you're low on cleaning supplies, soap and water are also a safe bet for most surfaces. No matter what you use, a gentle touch is recommended.

"The surfaces inside your car are usually going to be more delicate than something like the countertop in your kitchen, so take care in how you apply the cleaning products," Linkov said. "Wipe down leather gently with a microfiber cloth. Rubbing too vigorously could start to remove the color from the dye in the leather."

When wiping down fabric upholstery, avoid using too much water. It could end up creating a musty smell or encouraging mold growth in the cushions.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscarsconsumer watchcoronavirusconsumer reportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gap Inc. furloughs retail, corporate employees amid COVID-19 crisis
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in California
Law enforcement adapting to protect officers during COVID-19 outbreak
Central CA coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom calls for medical students, retirees to join CA Health Corps
Coronavirus: Fresno firefighter stuck in Peru finally comes home
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Coronavirus: Gov. Gavin Newsom aiming to recruit medical professionals
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Valley school district stops providing meals after employee's relative tests positive for COVID-19
Central Unified provides take-home packets, digital learning for students
Show More
Law enforcement adapting to protect officers during COVID-19 outbreak
New York City to fine social distancing violations
Coronavirus: Local food banks making extra efforts to support families
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
Employees at SoCal Amazon, Costco, 3 other stores test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News