Health & Fitness

Zantac carcinogen: FDA says drug still safe to take amidst probe

WASHINGTON -- U.S. health officials said Friday they are investigating low levels of a potentially dangerous contaminant in the popular heartburn medication Zantac and related generic drugs.

For now, the Food and Drug Administration said patients can continue taking their medications.

The agency said it has detected a "probable" cancer-causing chemical in the medications, which are sold as both prescription and over-the-counter treatments to treat stomach acid and ulcers.

FDA officials said the amount of the impurity barely exceeds levels found in common foods. But the same chemical has been linked to dozens of recalls of prescription blood pressure drugs in the past year. The FDA is still investigating that issue and last month sanctioned a manufacturing plant in India that makes some of the ingredients used in the medications.

Zantac maker Sanofi said in a statement it "takes patient safety seriously, and we are committed to working with the FDA."

The FDA is responsible for ensuring that U.S. medicines are manufactured in safe, sanitary conditions. But regulators have struggled for years to inspect the supply chain as pharmaceutical production has spread globally.

For decades the FDA focused its manufacturing inspections on U.S. factories. But over time, most companies have moved their manufacturing overseas to take advantage of cheaper labor and materials. Today, roughly 80% of the ingredients used in U.S. drugs are manufactured abroad, primarily in India and China, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalpharmaceuticalsu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno woman behind ad targeting AOC faces backlash
Visalia man found guilty of murdering 26-year-old girlfriend
Rent Control: What to know about California's newly-approved bill
Fresno Unified warns parents about vaping
Camera captures brazen mail thief in action in Merced County
1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Merced County
Woman killed in Mariposa County after lawn mower tractor overturns
Show More
FUSD asks students and staff to go fragrance free this school year
Elderly man shot in eye with paintball gun may lose vision
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Fresno man rescues fisherman stranded on sunken boat in frigid waters
Fake pills laced with deadly levels of fentanyl becoming common in Valley
More TOP STORIES News