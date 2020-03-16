Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: Grocery stores in Parlier donate food, toilet paper for senior citizens

(Parlier Rotary)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Businesses in one Fresno County town are going out of their way to help senior citizens get through the coronavirus crisis safely.

Parlier's grocery stores are donating food supplies and toilet paper for residents at a senior citizen apartment complex, the Parlier Garden Apartments.

On Monday, Parlier Rotary thanked the grocery stores, State Foods Parlier, R N Market, and U-Save Market, in a Facebook post, for their generosity.



They posted photos of store employees with shopping carts full of items like toilet paper, beans, and noodles, ready to be sent out to the seniors.

