Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Fresno County gas station making efforts to keep customers safe

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One gas station in Fresno County is adding new services to help keep customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ARCO on Manning and Highway 99 is now offering people the option to stay in their car and have one of their employees pump gas for you.

You can also request to buy items from inside the store and have them brought out to your vehicle.

The owner says all you have to do is drive up to a pump, call the station number that's posted on the side and an employee will be out to assist you.

"What we can do to keep safety and sanitation as a top priority for our customers here and for our community," says owner Gurkarn Bains. "A lot of people in this area are still going to work, and it's our responsibility to provide a safe environment and a comfortable environment."

The service initially started for the elderly but now applies to anyone who feels safer staying in their vehicle.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusgas stationcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Grocer using delivery robots during coronavirus pandemic
Trump's 15-day guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread expire Tuesday
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DUI driver traveling at 100 mph causes serious multi-car wreck on Highway 180
Will COVID-19 overwhelm Valley hospitals?
12 more Fresno County residents test positive for coronavirus, total now 43 in county
Central CA coronavirus cases
Tulare County reports first coronavirus-related death in county
Coronavirus: NE Fresno restaurant finding new ways to help community
Coronavirus: Parking lots closed at all Fresno parks
Show More
Madera Co. deputy recovering after Oakhurst shooting
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
Having a baby soon? There may be new restrictions on your birth plan due to COVID-19
Valley agencies keep close eye on price gouging cases
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News