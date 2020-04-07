Coronavirus

Coronavirus: How to make a mask at home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Centers for Disease Control told Americans that they need to start wearing masks as they go out of their homes.

To make one from home, all you need is a bandana and two rubber bands!

In the video above, ABC30 anchor Liz Harrison has all the steps for making the mask so you and your family can stay safe during this pandemic.

The City of Fresno recently made the requirement that all police officers and firefighters wear masks while on the line of duty.

