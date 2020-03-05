Coronavirus

Coronavirus map shows where COVID-19 has spread in US

Across the United States, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading to more communities.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic and U.S. and state officials across the country are taking actions to limit large gatherings of people, impose travel restrictions and ask Americans to make other adjustments to their daily lives and habits.

Here's a look at the most recently available count of confirmed cases and deaths to show how the virus has spread in states and counties across the country.



Click here for the latest local, national and international coronavirus coverage



RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths

RELATED: What is quarantine? Can it stop COVID-19?

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronavirusinfectionu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Biden wins Florida, Illinois as coronavirus disrupts voting
US coronavirus death toll over 100, with case in every state
Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for coronavirus comments
CORONAVIRUS
Local medical offices feeling the effects of coronavirus outbreak
Biden wins Florida, Illinois as coronavirus disrupts voting
Gov. Newsom and CA health officials provide update on COVID-19
UC Merced student awaiting test results after showing COVID-19 symptoms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Fresno State restructures campus life amid COVID-19 outbreak
Merced chiropractor arrested for sexually assaulting patient
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare Co.
Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons, likely to sign with Bucs
Kevin Durant among 4 Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus
Show More
City of Fresno declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus
Simple Solutions: Getting exercise for your brain
UC Merced student awaiting test results after showing COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News