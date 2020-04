Coronavirus: Owners of Visalia Rawhide donate $30,000 to assist families in need

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The baseball season may be on hold for now, but a local team is making sure they're taking the time off to support the community.The owners of the Visalia Rawhide are donating tens of thousands of dollars to help non-profits across the Central Valley.The Sigal Family has committed more than $30,000 to assist those in need during the pandemic.The organizations receiving grants include:Central Valley Community Foundation, Emergency Response FundCentral Valley Health Foundation/ Adventist HealthFamily Health Care NetworkFood Link of Tulare CountyKaweah Delta HospitalKings Community Action OrganizationNeighborhood Industries Take Care FundSierra View HospitalTulare HospitalValley Children's HospitalVisalia Emergency Aid CouncilVisalia Rescue MissionThe Rawhide is also partnering with Neighborhood Industries Take Care Grocery Relief Program to feed families in need.Rawhide staff has volunteered to hand out grocery boxes throughout Tulare County from a Satellite Distribution Center at Rawhide Ballpark.If you or anyone you know is in need of a grocery box, you can submit a request.If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Take Care website