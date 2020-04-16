Coronavirus: Owners of Visalia Rawhide donate $30,000 to assist families in need

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The baseball season may be on hold for now, but a local team is making sure they're taking the time off to support the community.
The owners of the Visalia Rawhide are donating tens of thousands of dollars to help non-profits across the Central Valley.
The Sigal Family has committed more than $30,000 to assist those in need during the pandemic.
The organizations receiving grants include:
Central Valley Community Foundation, Emergency Response Fund
Central Valley Health Foundation/ Adventist Health
Family Health Care Network
Food Link of Tulare County
Kaweah Delta Hospital
Kings Community Action Organization
Neighborhood Industries Take Care Fund
Sierra View Hospital
Tulare Hospital
Valley Children's Hospital
Visalia Emergency Aid Council
Visalia Rescue Mission
The Rawhide is also partnering with Neighborhood Industries Take Care Grocery Relief Program to feed families in need.
Rawhide staff has volunteered to hand out grocery boxes throughout Tulare County from a Satellite Distribution Center at Rawhide Ballpark.
If you or anyone you know is in need of a grocery box, you can submit a request.
If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Take Care website.
