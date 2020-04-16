Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Owners of Visalia Rawhide donate $30,000 to assist families in need

(Visalia Rawhide)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The baseball season may be on hold for now, but a local team is making sure they're taking the time off to support the community.

The owners of the Visalia Rawhide are donating tens of thousands of dollars to help non-profits across the Central Valley.

The Sigal Family has committed more than $30,000 to assist those in need during the pandemic.

The organizations receiving grants include:

Central Valley Community Foundation, Emergency Response Fund
Central Valley Health Foundation/ Adventist Health
Family Health Care Network
Food Link of Tulare County

Kaweah Delta Hospital
Kings Community Action Organization
Neighborhood Industries Take Care Fund
Sierra View Hospital
Tulare Hospital
Valley Children's Hospital

Visalia Emergency Aid Council
Visalia Rescue Mission

The Rawhide is also partnering with Neighborhood Industries Take Care Grocery Relief Program to feed families in need.

Rawhide staff has volunteered to hand out grocery boxes throughout Tulare County from a Satellite Distribution Center at Rawhide Ballpark.

If you or anyone you know is in need of a grocery box, you can submit a request.

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Take Care website.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvisaliavisaliacoronavirus californiacoronavirusdonationscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno company stops amusement park projects to make face masks for community
Frustrated Valley nurses rally over lack of masks, gowns
Merced holds blood drive, encourages people to come out and donate
Local wineries see rise in sales during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno officers quarantined after arresting COVID-19 positive suspect
11 residents at Lindsay nursing center test positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Police identify man shot and killed in central Fresno
Tulare County supervisor apologizes for 'bite at the tortilla' comment
Frustrated Valley nurses rally over lack of masks, gowns
Show More
Woman hit, killed by two vehicles in Merced
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Merced holds blood drive, encourages people to come out and donate
Fresno businesses change public health protections to meet city order
Self-employed workers could also get COVID-19 assistance
More TOP STORIES News