Coronavirus: Taco Bell preparing to possibly close dining rooms, offer only drive-thru and delivery

Amid the coronavirus pandemic , Taco Bell's CEO announced Friday that the fast-food chain is prepared to close all dining rooms and only offer drive-thru and delivery to help prevent the virus from spreading.Taco Bell CEO Mark King made the announcement in a statement on the company's website "As regions of the U.S. begin to mandate public closures and self-quarantine, we are equipping our restaurants to serve our guests via drive-thru and delivery only, where necessary," the statement said in part.In the statement, King also said they are amending their sick policy for employees at company-owned restaurants in the U.S."We aim to be the safest place to eat and the safest place to work," King said in the statement.