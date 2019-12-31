Health & Fitness

Counting down to the sleepiest day of the year

Your pillow may get in the way of starting those New Year's resolution goals.

New Year's Day is the sleepiest day of the year, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

The AASM surveyed 2,003 U.S. adults and found 57% are more tired than usual on New Year's Day compared to other holidays and times of the year.

The first day back at work in January is the second sleepiest day, followed by July 5.

This is why the AASM suggests making 2020 the year of setting healthy sleep goals.

Sleep improves well-being, fitness and productivity, according to the AASM. It also helps fight off infection, maintain a healthy weight and avoid chronic disease.

The scoop on sleep
  • Adults should sleep seven or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal health.

  • Not getting enough sleep is associated with an increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity and depression.

  • Causes of insufficient sleep include lifestyle, occupational factors and medical conditions.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssleep apneanew year's daystudysleepsurvey
    Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LIVE: Fresno PD announce 6 arrested in connection with mass shooting
    Shooting that left 4 dead was gang-related: Fresno Police
    Militiamen breach US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran
    Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
    Detectives still searching for answers 8 years after Sarah Roberts' death
    Police confirm one man dead after Central Fresno shooting
    Madera Police arrest owners of dog that mauled man to death
    Show More
    Fresno Police, CHP cracking down on drunk drivers
    Fresno residents impacted by West Nile Virus discuss hardships
    Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
    Gavin Newsom announces $50k reward for info on Fresno woman's murder
    Fresno Co residents come home to find dead body in garage, victim identified
    More TOP STORIES News