Coronavirus

COVID-19: Californians stranded abroad make desperate plea to come home

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several Californians, including some from the Central Valley, remain stranded as countries close their borders, and they made a desperate plea on Thursday to be allowed to come home.

David Lockwood and his friends shared videos of chaos in Peru while Americans are left with their luggage on the streets.

"There are foreign nationals not prepared financially. There's many on the streets because hotels have jacked up the prices," says Lockwood.

Lockwood is from Fresno, while the rest of his group is from Southern California. All of them are stuck in Lima as their flights were canceled, and no one could get a flight back home.

Teri Ann Schlesser from Soft Rock 98.9 FM is on vacation in Honduras and now trapped on a small island near the mainland.

Restaurants are now solely takeout while beaches are bare.

She says nearly 1,000 Americans on the island are in the same boat.

"We have a tentative flight for Monday, but if the government does not agree with those travel plans we will be stuck here until the first of April," she says.

Schlesser is hoping her flight will take off.

The travelers in Peru say their hope is fading, and want the US government to do more to help.

"We can't even get an answer back from the embassy. If we need to self-quarantine, stay at the airport, get tested, whatever it takes, all we want is to get back home," says Lockwood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstravelcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Local ballplayers try to stay ready amidst concerns of COVID-19
Madera County officials give details after 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county
Merced public safety employee tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central CA coronavirus cases
Merced public safety employee tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Fresno leaders clarify 'Shelter in Place' order amid COVID-19 outbreak
Valley senior centers start delivering meals due to COVID-19
The U.S. Census is still underway, even with some delays due to the Coronavirus.
Trailers will help house Fresno's homeless amid COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Fresno County courts scaling back operations, putting large numbers of people in small spaces
Coronavirus isn't stopping jurors in death penalty trial against Kori Muhammad
Newsom calls for statewide 'stay at home' order
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
LA County issues new "Safer at Home" restrictions
More TOP STORIES News