Coronavirus: 19 crew members, 2 passengers on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, VP Pence says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday afternoon that 19 crew members and two passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for COVID-19.A total of 46 people were tested after test kits were delivered to the cruise ship on Thursday.One of the tests was inconclusive, the vice president said.One of the stranded passengers on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship is speaking out about her experience.Debbi Loftus says the ship's captain is coming on every two or three hours to keep passengers updated as to what's going on, including the latest on tests results."We should know about 9:00 this morning Pacific Time," said Loftus during a Friday interview with Good Morning America.Passengers aboard the cruise ship off the California coast have been instructed to stay in their cabins as they await test results that could show whether the novel coronavirus is spreading among the 3,500 people aboard.A previous passenger died from the illness. Authorities say several passengers aboard the Grand Princess are showing symptoms that could be COVID-19, a cold or flu.Here's her full interview with ABC's Cecilia Vega on GMA: