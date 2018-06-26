HEALTH WATCH

Cryotherapy Freezes Your Food Cravings

EMBED </>More Videos

What if you could freeze your food cravings away? Researchers are studying a way to do just that! (KFSN)

By
ATLANTA, Ga. (KFSN) --
Many of us try the latest fad diets to lose weight, only to put the pounds back on. What if you could freeze your food cravings away? Researchers are studying a way to do just that!

Melissa Donovan is a busy nurse and mother who has been yo-yo dieting for years.

"I have lost and gained the same ten pounds probably six times." Donovan shared with Ivanhoe.

When the scale tipped over 200 she knew it was time for a change.

"I think the solution for long term weight loss may be simpler than you might think," said David Prologo, MD, FSIR, ABOM-D, an Interventional Radiologist at Emory University School of Medicine.

Dr. Prologo says the reason yo-yo dieting doesn't work is most people start a diet and exercise program and then quit when their body resists.

He shared, "so they don't reach this point where everything changes and everything gets easy."

That's where cryoablation comes in, a procedure he's performing at Emory University that works by temporarily freezing the hunger nerve.

Dr. Prologo explained, "we use a cryoablation probe. We decrease the temperature to minus 40 degrees. Thereby decreasing the signal in the nerve."

He says by freezing the vagus nerve which carries hunger signals to the brain you decrease the desire to eat. The nerve regenerates within a year.

"But in this case we only need that eight to 12 month window to get people over the hump. So far we have done the procedure on 20 patients, 99.5 percent of them report decreased appetite," Dr. Prologo said.

Jenni Cawood, who lost 15 pounds, said, "It's been a game changer."

Cawood dropped two dress sizes after the procedure!

"I don't have to eat the doughnut. I don't have to eat chicken nuggets." Cawood continued.

Donovan has shed 28 pounds so far and has to remind herself to eat.

"I don't crave sweets, I don't crave salt, I don't crave food," said Donovan.

Helping to get off the dieting roller coaster and live a healthier lifestyle.

Dr. Prologo says the ideal candidate is a person who doesn't qualify for bariatric surgery and has a BMI between 30 and 40. He says with any surgery there's a small risk of bleeding and infection. His hope is to make the procedure available by early 2019.

For more information on this report, please contact:
Alysia Satchel, PR
678-474-8018
Alysia.satchel@emoryhealthcare.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodhealth watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News