CVS to waive delivery fees for prescriptions due to coronavirus outbreak

Beginning immediately, CVS Pharmacy will waive delivery fees for prescription drugs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CVS cited guidance from the CDC that advises people at higher risk for coronavirus to stay home as much as possible.

Aetna, which is a CVS health company, is waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance drugs.

Aetna is offering the waiver to all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

The insurance company is also offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions.
