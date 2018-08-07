Daily vitamins you take could be filled with empty promises

Magnesium keeps your heart steady and immune system strong, so you might think taking it as a supplement makes you even stronger. But a Harvard Medical School article states there is no evidence that it helps anything, and it's best to get your magnesium from leafy greens and beans.Another supplement you should not be taking is calcium. It might be doing more harm than good."There's this paradox where dietary Calcium from food sources, seems to be associated with reduced risk, a lower risk of kidney stones, but Calcium from supplements actually increases the risk of kidney stones."Researchers at Harvard also found that ginkgo biloba and Echinacea showed no benefit in clinical studies.So what should you take? Probiotics have had positive results in the treatment and prevention of a long list of ailments. And Vitamins B and D do improve your brain, bones, heart, and muscle development.