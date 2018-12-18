HEALTHCHECK

Delaying school start times benefits students, study says

Study: Later school start time benefits students. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 18, 2018. (Shutterstock photo)

By
A new study suggests delaying school start times is very beneficial for students.

The Seattle School District delayed high school start time by 55 minutes in 2017.

They say the delay allowed students to sleep more than half an hour longer and was associated with better academic performance.

The study also says delayed start time improved attendance and punctuality.

