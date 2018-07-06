Derek Carr visits Valley Children's Hospital

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was back in the Central Valley Friday afternoon.He attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Magnolia Pediatrics, a new complex built by Valley Children's Hospital.Carr and his wife are longtime supporters of Valley Children's, which is where their oldest son Dallas underwent three surgeries while Carr was playing football at Fresno State.It's also where one of his many fans just finished their last round of chemotherapy.On his first day of treatment, Carr sent him something, "I sent a video to Damien, just encouraging a praying for him. Today, just by chance, I was there on his last day of chemo. It made my day, it was really cool, we got to sit there and watch the video, it was a good day."The new, 19,000 square foot Magnolia Pediatrics complex is located at Herndon and Temperance, not far from Clovis Community Medical Center.The medical center will provide primary care services, including wellness checks and immunizations, and same-day sick child visits.