Diabetes can be diagnosed by an eye exam? And other things patients learned at 'Diabetes Clinic Day'

Agencies partnered together to host a Diabetes Clinic Day to help educate and ensure diabetic patients have at least an annual visit with their doctor.The clinic was put on by Clinica Sierra Vista, Anthem Blue Cross and California Optometric Association.Dozens of patients were called in advance about today's clinic.Patients got a diabetes screening with an eye exam, blood pressure check, blood work and diabetic education.Optometrist Michael Mendoza says that there's been a significant increase in people diagnosed with diabetes."When we look in there and when we see problems with the blood vessels we are reporting that to the primary physician so they can help the patient either get on the right track with their diet and exercise or change their medication," he said.Mendoza adds nationwide in 2016, optometrists were able to diagnose over 400,000 thousand new cases of diabetesThis event was free to patients and they even walked out with a gift certificate for free glasses.