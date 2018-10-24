Disturbing statistics for children living in the Central Valley.
According to a new report, kids who live here are more likely to go to bed hungry when compared to other children in the state.
Researchers with "Children Now" published their findings this week.
It found in Fresno County alone, 82% of children with working parents are not in a licensed daycare.
The study also found Tulare County to be plagued with children who are food insecure, ranking 57 out of 58 counties.
Obesity rates were also found to be a problem.
In Kings County - only 52% of children were found to be at a healthy weight.
