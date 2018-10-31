DOC TALK

Doc Talk: Choking Hazards for Children

EMBED </>More Videos

Doc Talk: Choking Hazards

In our new weekly feature, Doc Talk we're talking one-on-one with Medical Director of Emergency Medicine, Geetanjali Srivastava from Valley Children's Hospital.

We're talking about what could be a major threat to children -- their toys!

Every year, emergency departments around the county treat more than a quarter of a million toy-related injuries.

1. What are some things we should be concerned about in some of the traditional toys?

Sharp Edges
- New toys for children under 8 should be free of sharp glass or metal edges
- Make sure they can't shatter

Small Parts
- Checked stuffed animals for removable small eyes or noses
- Check for small, removable squeakers (avoid close contact with people who are sick - and when YOU are sick, you're your distance from others)

Cords and Strings
- They pose strangulation risks for infants and young children
- Never hang toys with long strings, cords, loops or ribbons in cribs or playpens

2. Nowadays we see more electric toys... what are the dangers with those?

Electric Toys
- Electric toys like trains can sometimes overheat. Not recommended for children younger than eight
- Watch for small parts that can come dislodged - like screws

Button Batteries
One of the most dangerous items for a child to ingest is a button battery

They're found in small toys, like ones you get from fast food restaurants, singing greeting cards, other smaller items. As soon as they enter the body, they begin to disintegrate, causing internal damage.

3. How can parents help their children avoid choking and strangulation?

Cut up food
- Toddlers' food should be in tiny pieces

- Children's under five shouldn't eat small, round or hard foods - including pieces of hot dogs, cheese sticks, or chunks of hard candy, nuts or grapes
- Keep kids upright
- They should sit up while eating, not while lying down or playing on the floor.
- Place small objects out of reach
- Get on the floor and see what's at your child's eye level
- Remove small items you can reach - anything that can fit through a toilet paper roll
- Keep small objects like buttons, jewelry, coins and stones out of reach
- Be on the lookout for magnets
- Keep small magnets away from kids
- Regularly inspect games or toys that include magnets to make sure they're not loose or missing
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdoc talkValley childrens hospitalchildren's health
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOC TALK
Doc Talk: Flu Symptoms
Doc Talk: Asthma
Doc Talk: Allergies
Doc Talk: Concussions
More doc talk
HEALTH & FITNESS
Workout Wednesday: How to find the best exercise regime for you
Annual Central Valley Sleep Conference aims at reducing infant deaths
St. Agnes to begin Family Medicine Physician Residency program
How to make the most out of a doctor's appointment
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 man dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
Sentencing of man who committed lewd acts with minor postponed amid pending doctor's review
Two shot, injured at Northeast Fresno AM/PM
Real-life 'Ocean's Eleven' crew pulled off $10 million jewelry heists
Florida man sues Tesla over failed autopilot feature
Four arrested in Southeast Fresno during weapons bust
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop; driver charged
Waymo given green light to start testing fully self-driving cars in California
Show More
1 man dead after car collides head on with school bus in Porterville
Man threatens to "bash child's head in" with a sledgehammer
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Three teens arrested for carjacking and robbery in Fresno County
Law experts weight in on Trump's call to end birthright citizenship
More News