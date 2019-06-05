doc talk

Doc Talk: Dangers of insect bites and how to treat them

In our weekly feature, 'Doc Talk', pediatric emergency doctor, Clint Pollack from Valley Children's Hospital talks about a common problem we all face during the summer, insect bites.

According to Dr. Pollack, insect bites may be merely annoying or may cause serious allergic reactions, skin infections, or transmit infectious diseases.

He says the most common biting insects are: mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, bedbugs, flies, chiggers, midges (no-see-ums), and a small number of types of spiders.

Dr. Pollack says insect bites are different from insect stings. Stings involve injection of venom into the skin and may cause reactions ranging from local irritation to life-threatening allergic reactions.

He says insect bites may result in local reactions, papular urticaria, or systemic allergic reactions.

Local reactions:
- Caused by irritating substances in insect saliva
- Red, itchy swelling at the site of the bite
- Usually resolves in a few hours, but may last for several days

Treatment

-Wash with soap and water, ice may be used for swelling/inflammation, Benadryl (diphenhydramine) may be given every 6 hours for itching and hydrocortisone 1% applied twice a day.

Papular urticaria
- Hypersensitivity reaction which causes longer lasting itchy red bumps on exposed skin.
- Treatment is the same as for local reactions.

Systemic allergic reactions (anaphylaxis)
- Severe allergic reactions may cause diffuse redness, swelling, itching, vomiting, low blood pressure, throat swelling, and breathing trouble.

- This can be very dangerous and requires immediate treatment with epinephrine, Benadryl, steroids, and other medications.
- If your child is having these symptoms, call 911 right away.
-Give epinephrine if you have it.

Dr. Pollack wants to warn parents that mosquitoes and ticks can transmit infectious diseases, but these are fairly uncommon.

He says mosquitoes may transmit West Nile virus and cause encephalitis.

Dr. Pollack says ticks may transmit Lyme disease, but this is uncommon in California.

He says if your child begins having high fevers, headache, vomiting, severe rash, or other concerning symptoms following an insect bite, please see a doctor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnochildren's healthvalley childrens hospitaldoc talk
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOC TALK
Doc Talk: Protecting your kids from dangers of air-powered weapons
Doc Talk: Water safety tips for your kids
Doc Talk: Dangers of jaundice and what parents need to know
Doc Talk: May is 'Stop the Bleed' Awareness Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News