doc talk

Doc Talk: Dangers of the Stomach Flu and treatments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In our weekly feature, Doc Talk, pediatric emergency doctor, Clint Pollack from Valley Children's Hospital talks about the stomach flu and how parents should properly treat it once it occurs.

Dr. Pollack says symptoms may include frequent vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and loss of appetite.

  • Vomit is usually clear stomach contents and should not be very bloody or bilious (yellow/green).

  • Diarrhea is usually watery and may have small amounts of blood or mucus.

  • Symptoms usually last a few days but can last a week or more.


    • Dr. Pollack says most often caused by viruses, but can be caused by bacteria or parasites.

  • Most common viruses are rotavirus, norovirus, and adenovirus.

  • Most common bacteria are E. coli, salmonella, shigella, and campylobacter.


    • Dr. Pollack says drinking plenty of clear liquids is the most important treatment.

  • Water and electrolyte solutions (Pedialyte) are best. Very sweet/sugary drinks are not good and will cause more diarrhea.

  • Milk or dairy is harder to digest and may cause more diarrhea.

  • Solid food should only be given as children are feeling better and should be simple, bland things like crackers, toast, or rice.


    • Dr. Pollack says stomach flu can be managed at home if symptoms are mild.

    He says children with more severe symptoms should be seen by a doctor.

  • Severe abdominal pain, high fevers, very frequent vomiting/diarrhea, signs of dehydration, very bloody vomit/diarrhea, lethargy.

  • Signs of dehydration may include dry lips/mouth, pale skin, not urinating, increased heart rate (without fever), acting very tired.


    • Dr. Pollack says the infection is spread from germs in the bowel movements, so frequent handwashing is very important, especially after going to the bathroom or changing a diaper.

    He says treatment may include medicine for vomiting (Zofran/ondansetron) and probiotics for diarrhea. Severe dehydration may require IV fluids.

    Dr. Pollack says antibiotics are usually not given for stomach flu and may make symptoms worse or cause other complications.

    He says diarrhea medicine such as Imodium should not be given to children and may be harmful.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssafetychildren's healthvalley childrens hospitaldoc talk
    Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    DOC TALK
    Doc Talk: Protecting your kids from dangers of air-powered weapons
    Doc Talk: Water safety tips for your kids
    Doc Talk: Dangers of insect bites and how to treat them
    Doc Talk: Dangers of jaundice and what parents need to know
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
    ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
    Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
    Hiker dies after falling down mountainside in Madera Co.
    Three injured in early morning shooting in west Fresno County
    USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
    Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
    Show More
    2 children hospitalized after ATV crash in Kings County
    Caught on camera: Suspect in stolen vehicle leads CHP officers on chase
    Lemoore officials appoint new members to fill vacant city council seats
    Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say
    Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
    More TOP STORIES News