Doc Talk: Importance of teaching your kids how to wash their hands

Wash Your Hands Often to Stay Healthy

Follow Five Steps to Wash Your Hands the Right Way

Follow these five steps every time

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In our weekly feature, Doc Talk, pediatric emergency doctor, Clint Pollack from Valley Children's Hospital explains how to teach your kids the healthy habit of handwashing.Dr. Pollack says handwashing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick.Dr. Pollack says you can help yourself and your loved ones stay healthy by washing your hands often, especially during these key times when you are likely to get and spread germs:-Before, during, and after preparing food-Before eating food-Before and after caring for someone at home who is sick with vomiting or diarrhea-Before and after treating a cut or wound-After using the toilet-After changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet-After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing-After touching an animal, animal feed, or animal waste-After handling pet food or pet treats-After touching garbageWashing your hands is easy, and it's one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs. Clean hands can stop germs from spreading from one person to another and throughout an entire community-from your home and workplace to childcare facilities and hospitals.-Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.-Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.-Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the "Happy Birthday" song from beginning to end twice.-Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.-Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.