Doc Talk: May is 'Stop the Bleed' Awareness Month

Blood can be a scary sight but how you handle it before first responders arrive could be the difference between life and death.Trauma Coordinator, Carlos Flores from Valley Children's Hospital talks about a program in the Valley that's saving lives by teaching people how to 'Stop the Bleed.'Flores says May is 'Stop the Bleed Awareness Month.'He says a development convened by the American College of Surgeons along with the Hartford Consensus in April 2013 after the Sandy Hook tragedy.They found that many victims die from bleeding loss prior to first responder arrivalSo, they started a program called 'Stop the Bleed' which trains people how to recognize and intervene in the event of life-threatening bleedingFlores says workplace injury, motor vehicle crashes, violent acts are some instances when these techniques may be usedLocal Trauma Centers, Valley Children's Hospital, Community Regional Medical Center, Kaweah Delta Medical Center all have instructors and materials that may be accessed for instruction.Valley Children's has trained private manufacturers and local schools.Flores says the hospital has embarked training, both students and staff, within Fresno Unified School District and it's looking to broaden its areas with local business and churches.