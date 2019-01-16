Doc Talk: The importance of antibiotics when your child gets an infection

In our weekly feature, Doc Talk, pediatric emergency doctor, Clint Pollack from Valley Children's Hospital talks about important tips on how to treat your kids when they are dealing with infections.How were antibiotics developed and why are they so important to medicine?- Antibiotics are probably the single most important development in modern medicine, saving many thousands of lives per year.- Antibiotics were first developed in the late 1800s with the discovery of naturally occurring penicillin and the first development of some synthetic medicines.Through time, our bodies became resistant to antibiotics?- However, by the 1950s antibiotic resistance began to develop in some of the most commonly used antibiotics, especially penicillin and erythromycin.- Antibiotic resistance has now become one of the most serious public health problems in medicine, with more germs becoming resistant and antibiotics becoming less effective.- Proper use of antibiotics is extremely important to limit further resistance.Tell us about the campaign to help bring awareness to this.- The Centers for Disease Control has created a campaign to help people 'Be Antibiotics Aware'. Here are seven facts you should know:- Antibiotics save lives. When a patient needs antibiotics, the benefits outweigh the risks of side effects or antibiotic resistance.- Antibiotics aren't always the answer. Everyone can help improve antibiotic prescribing or use.- Antibiotics do not work on viruses, such as colds and flu, or runny noses, even if the mucus is thick, yellow or green.- Antibiotics are only needed for treating certain infections caused by bacteria. Antibiotics also won't help some common bacterial infections including most cases of bronchitis, many sinus infections, and some ear infections.- An antibiotic will not make you feel better if you have a virus. Respiratory viruses usually go away in a week or two without treatment. Ask your healthcare professional about the best way to feel better while your body fights off the virus.- Taking antibiotics creates resistant bacteria. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them.What is some advice you have for parents when it comes to using antibiotics, if prescribed?- If you need antibiotics, take them exactly as prescribed. Talk with your doctor if you have any questions about your antibiotics, or if you develop any side effects, especially diarrhea, since that could be a C. difficile (c. diff) infection which needs to be treated right away.