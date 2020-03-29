Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Doctor fights for his life after testing positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK -- Dr. Arnold Weg loves a marathon. He has completed 30 and runs every day of the week. But now the 63-year-old from New York is in a race for his life after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

The Queens resident is a primary care physician and gastroenterologist, who treated an elderly patient a month ago who coughed during the exam. That cough, as it turns out, was from COVID-19. Ten days later, Dr. Weg also became sick. He woke up acutely short of breath and was rushed to New York Presbyterian Cornell Hospital, the very hospital where he has taught and seen patients for 30 years.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

Dr. Weg is currently in critical condition.

Like all COVID-19 patients, he is separated from his family. On Saturday, his 38th wedding anniversary, his family made an appeal for more access to experimental yet promising medications like Remdesevir for COVID-19 patients.

Right now, their studies are limited to a thousand patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhealth careu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics: Signs suggest summer dates in 2021 for games
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
DUI driver traveling at 100 mph causes serious multi-car wreck on Highway 180
Will COVID-19 overwhelm Valley hospitals?
12 more Fresno County residents test positive for coronavirus, total now 43 in county
Central CA coronavirus cases
Tulare County reports first coronavirus-related death in county
Coronavirus: Fresno Co. gas station making efforts to keep customers safe
Show More
Coronavirus: NE Fresno restaurant finding new ways to help community
Coronavirus: Parking lots closed at all Fresno parks
Madera Co. deputy recovering after Oakhurst shooting
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
Having a baby soon? There may be new restrictions on your birth plan due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News