HEALTH WATCH

Doctors using hypnosis to treat stomach problems

EMBED </>More Videos

A growing number of doctors are now using hypnosis to treat patients with stomach problems. (KFSN)

If you've ever had problems with your stomach, there's a chance it might all be in your head. A growing number of doctors are now using hypnosis to treat patients with stomach problems.

John Martin was having stomach problems that wouldn't go away. He says, "Some of the symptoms that I was experiencing were abdominal pain, diarrhea."

After trying medical treatments and talk therapy, as a last resort, John decided to get hypnotherapy. Hypnotherapy is now being used t treat many digestive problems including irritable bowel syndrome, colitis, Crohn's disease and heartburn. At least one study involving I-B-S reported an 80% success rate.

Psychologist Dr. Carolyn Daitch says it appears to work because much of the processes that happen in your gut go up to the brain and vice versa. "There really is a nervous system in the gut so if we're anxious, if we're worried about something, if we're stressed (and who isn't), and you're prone to having stomach problems."

While some people might be hesitant to be hypnotized because of what they've seen in movies or on TV, John says he was willing to try. A little reluctant at first, he says he quickly overcame any doubts. "You are truly just in a state a completely normal state, but you feel different, and you lose track of time. I feel very safe."

Hypnotherapy is still considered alternative medicine. But, it's supported by some scientific studies, and an increasing number of hospitals are using it. In fact, Gastroenterologist Dr. Shoba Kirshnamurthy says in some cases it could be considered a first resort. "We should introduce it, in the beginning, try the usual things but use it earlier before we start people on medications which have side effects or do treatments."

And, while experts say gastro hypnotherapy doesn't work for everyone, John says coupled with his talk therapy, he sees improvements. "I'm feeling a lot better than I felt many months ago."

Patients are often given post-hypnosis tools they can use at home. In some cases, treatment success can last as long as one year before additional hypnotherapy might be needed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealth watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News