Don't wait for New Year's Day to start on your fitness goals

Every January 1st, no matter what the year, people flood the gym in brand new workout clothes, all hoping this will be the year their goals become reality.But at least one fitness coach says the new trend to help you crush those resolutions is to start early."The date in itself, January 1st, that's nothing, it has no real significance. You could decide today, you know that , 'Listen, in the next six months I want to lose 20 pounds or 25 pounds' and still get the results," said fitness coach Dr. Dianah Lake.Lake says there's no science that shows starting on New Year's day is a recipe for success but there is evidence that waiting until the holiday season is over can put you at a disadvantage."They've done studies, multiple studies, to show the average American will gain weight if they're not cautious," she said.But if you start early, you'll have all the more reason to say no to sweets and high-calorie alcohol."Being cognizant that, you know, you're already on a plan, will help you control your cravings a little better," she said.Lake says waiting has another disadvantage.It puts you deeper into the colder season with those winter blues which may make it harder to get out the door and into the gym.But if you start before January 1st your mood may be improved by the results you're already seeing."You go into the new year feeling like you're actually seeing results before the year begins. And that's a great feeling," Lake added.The experts say this mentality works no matter what the resolution -- whether it's getting organized, saving money, or losing weight.There's no better time to get started than right now.