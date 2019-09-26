Dozens get free vaccinations at Fresno County clinic ahead of flu season

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Don't be scared" is what Mae Abuso told her daughter as they walked into the Clovis Senior Activity Center to get a free flu shot from nurses with Fresno County's Public Health Department.
Getting the flu, fever and hospital visits are worries Abuso has as the flu season quickly approaches.
When she learned about the free vaccinations available in Fresno County, she says she did not think twice about coming, even though her little girl was nervous.
"She is scared of the shot but I know she is a brave one," Abuso said. "She knows it's important every year to get it."
Fresno County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Magsig is also not a fan of needles.
But he is a fan of taking what he believes is a necessary step to avoid contracting a deadly illness.
"There's actually two things that scare me spiders and needles are a close second but at the end of the day looking at the benefits come from being vaccinated far outweighs the fear of getting poked," Magsig said.
Last year, more than 25 people died from the flu. Fresno County's Public Health Department is hoping to not have that outcome this year.
And so far the message for early vaccinations seems to be getting across.
"We had over a hundred people in line for the free vaccine and we ran out so right now the rest of the doses are on their way so we have a couple of people inside, more than 20 people waiting to get the flu vaccine," said Leticia Renteria with the Fresno County Public Health Department.
For a complete list of the free clinics in the Central Valley, click here.
