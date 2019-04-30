Health & Fitness

Drinking California tap water over lifetime could increase cancer risk, study says

LOS ANGELES -- A new study claims drinking tap water in California over the course of a lifetime could increase the risk of cancer.

Researchers from the environmental advocacy group Environmental Working Group blame contaminants found in public water systems in the state, including arsenic and radioactive elements like uranium.

EWG's study found those contaminants could contribute to about 15,500 cancer cases in California over the course of a lifetime.

Water systems test for contaminants to maintain a safe drinking water supply.

Researchers calculated the cancer risk by looking at the reported contaminant levels from 2011 to 2015.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessenvironmentwatercalifornia waterstudyresearchcancercalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News