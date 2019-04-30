Drinking California tap water over lifetime could increase cancer risk, study says

LOS ANGELES -- A new study claims drinking tap water in California over the course of a lifetime could increase the risk of cancer.
Researchers from the environmental advocacy group Environmental Working Group blame contaminants found in public water systems in the state, including arsenic and radioactive elements like uranium.
EWG's study found those contaminants could contribute to about 15,500 cancer cases in California over the course of a lifetime.
Water systems test for contaminants to maintain a safe drinking water supply.
Researchers calculated the cancer risk by looking at the reported contaminant levels from 2011 to 2015.
