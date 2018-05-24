Dry Creek Elementary School pays special tribute to honorary 1st grader battling cancer

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --Landon Fuge, a former 1st grader at Dry Creek Elementary School in Clovis had his last treatment for brain cancer on Monday.
He was diagnosed with a medulloblastoma brain tumor in September 2015, underwent surgery and chemo in 2015 and 2016, and was cancer free for two years. But, unfortunately, in January 2018, a routine MRI showed a new tumor had formed in his brain.
His family traveled to a proton center in San Diego for treatments.
Landon had his last treatment for brain cancer on Monday and his former school honored their "honorary" classmate with a large group photo of students wearing red (Landon's favorite color) t-shirts in a show of celebration.
Landon's parents have been blogging about their entire family's journey through Landon's treatments. Stefany Fuge describes how her faith was tested with the loss of her second son in 2013 when she was 31 weeks pregnant. Stefany then describes the birth of baby boys number three and four and how crazy their family life is.
Chris Fuge is the technology teacher at Sequoia Middle School where students there are also wearing red and displayed a banner that reads, "Landon strong".
Landon returned home Tuesday night and was able to spend the night in his own bed and play with toys he hadn't been able to play with for 7 weeks.