FRESNO COUNTY

Dry Creek Elementary School pays special tribute to honorary 1st grader battling cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Landon Fuge, a former 1st grader at Dry Creek Elementary School in Clovis had his last treatment for brain cancer on Monday.

James W Jakobs
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Landon Fuge, a former 1st grader at Dry Creek Elementary School in Clovis had his last treatment for brain cancer on Monday.

He was diagnosed with a medulloblastoma brain tumor in September 2015, underwent surgery and chemo in 2015 and 2016, and was cancer free for two years. But, unfortunately, in January 2018, a routine MRI showed a new tumor had formed in his brain.

His family traveled to a proton center in San Diego for treatments.

Landon had his last treatment for brain cancer on Monday and his former school honored their "honorary" classmate with a large group photo of students wearing red (Landon's favorite color) t-shirts in a show of celebration.

Landon's parents have been blogging about their entire family's journey through Landon's treatments. Stefany Fuge describes how her faith was tested with the loss of her second son in 2013 when she was 31 weeks pregnant. Stefany then describes the birth of baby boys number three and four and how crazy their family life is.

Chris Fuge is the technology teacher at Sequoia Middle School where students there are also wearing red and displayed a banner that reads, "Landon strong".



Landon returned home Tuesday night and was able to spend the night in his own bed and play with toys he hadn't been able to play with for 7 weeks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerchildrenfresno countyClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News