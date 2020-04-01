Health & Fitness

Eight people test positive for COVID-19 at Visalia nursing home

A rehabilitation and nursing home in Visalia announced on Wednesday that eight people who were in their facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Redwood Springs Healthcare Center said it recently learned that two healthcare professionals and six patients at its facility had tested positive.

The staff experienced the onset of symptoms while caring for two patients in one room, the center said.

The two infected staff members and the eight patients are now isolated from the other residents and staff.

Redwood Springs is also working with County health officials to test and monitor everyone else in the facility.

Tulare County has a total of 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two deaths and three recoveries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvisaliacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Newsom supports school campuses remaining closed for rest of school year
2 arrested in connection to Atwater murder
Fresno parks will close Easter weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak
NB I-5 at Grapevine to remain closed for 3-4 hours after hazmat spill
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Businesses may get COVID-19 relief loans as soon as Friday
Deputies arrest suspect after hours-long standoff in Fresno Co.
Today is Census Day: What to know about 2020 census
Man found lying near Hwy 41 in Kings County
More TOP STORIES News