Eight people test positive for COVID-19 at Visalia nursing home

A rehabilitation and nursing home in Visalia announced on Wednesday that eight people who were in their facility have tested positive for COVID-19.Redwood Springs Healthcare Center said it recently learned that two healthcare professionals and six patients at its facility had tested positive.The staff experienced the onset of symptoms while caring for two patients in one room, the center said.The two infected staff members and the eight patients are now isolated from the other residents and staff.Redwood Springs is also working with County health officials to test and monitor everyone else in the facility.Tulare County has a total of 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two deaths and three recoveries.