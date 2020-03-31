coronavirus new york city

Empire State building lights up like an ambulance for medical workers in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- The Empire State Building is honoring workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The top of the iconic building was adorned in red, and surrounded with revolving red and white lights to resemble an ambulance and siren.

The lights will continue every night through the crisis as a "Thank you" to all the brave health care workers and first responders.

There was also a music and light show accompanied by the Alicia Keys' song "Empire State of Mind."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorku.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Chicago-born nurse who died from coronavirus remembered as hero, family says
Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom calls for medical students, retirees to join CA Health Corps
Man shot twice in the leg in southeast Fresno
Disturbance at Fresno apartment ends in shooting, police say
Fresno husband goes above and beyond to show love for pregnant wife from a distance
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
CHP confirms one man dead after car accident in Fresno County
Show More
Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says
Coronavirus: Fresno firefighter stuck in Peru finally comes home
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Community Medical Foundation seeking mask donations to fight COVID-19
Some California State Parks seeing more visitors during stay at home order
More TOP STORIES News