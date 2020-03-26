Health & Fitness

Employee at Corcoran prison tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran, in Kings County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Officials said this brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 among staff in California's prison system up to nine.

At this time, the Kings County Department of Public Health has not reported any cases in the county.

Correction: An earlier version of this story referred to the prison as Corcoran State Prison. That is incorrect. The employee works at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran, which is a different prison.
