HEALTH WATCH

Essential Tremor Is Not Parkinson's

EMBED </>More Videos

More than seven million Americans suffer from a movement disorder that causes their hands to shake. (KFSN)

By
MIAMI, Fla. (KFSN) --
More than seven million Americans suffer from a disabling movement disorder that causes their hands to shake uncontrollably. Now, a new non-invasive procedure is helping to stop the tremors!

"They've affected me since I was in my thirties," Harriet Marksfield explained to Ivanhoe.

Harriet is talking about the tremors that cause her hands to shake uncontrollably.

Marksfield commented, "I couldn't carry a cup, a full cup of coffee to the table."

"Essential tremor is the most common movement disorder, about three times more common than Parkinson's disease," Travis Tierney, MD, a Neurosurgeon at Sperling Medical Group explained. (Read Full Interview)

The condition can be hereditary and despite medication gets worse over time. Now, new technology by INSIGHTEC uses MRI-guided focused ultrasound to stop the tremors- treating them where they start; in the brain.

Dr. Tierney continued, "It's focused in the precise spot in the brain where the tremor cells are and that's in part of the brain called the thalamus."

While the patient is in the special MRI, an ultrasound beam targets the specific area of the brain causing the tremor, destroying it.

Dan Sperling, MD, DABR, Medical Director at Sperling Medical Group explained, "Accurately -within three to four millimeters destroy a tiny amount of brain tissue that you don't really need but that's causing the side effects of the tremors."

Patients are awake during the procedure and they can see it working in real time.

Dr. Sperling continued, "So we can actually see our results immediately, and the patient sees it, which is very powerful."

"You can expect 70 to 80 percent tremor reduction so in some cases you may what's called get tremor arrest, and the tremor's gone," said Dr. Tierney.

"It's steadiness there," said Earl Jantzi.

Earl Jantzi's right hand no longer shakes and he can sign his name again.

Jantzi's pointed out his left hand, "Can't do that with this one."

Right now, the procedure is only FDA approved for treating one side of the brain; this is why Dr. Tierney does the dominant hand. Side effects can include some numbing and tingling on the side being treated, but generally this goes away. Currently the treatment is not covered by insurance and can cost upwards of 25 thousand dollars, but INSIGHTEC says they are working to get Medicare and U.S. insurance companies to cover the treatment. For more information please visit essentialtremortreatment.com.

For more information on this report, please contact:

Michelle Barry

michelleb@rlyl.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthparkinson's diseasehealth watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News