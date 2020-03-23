Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed personal protective supplies

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order making it a crime to excessively stockpile personal protective equipment that is needed by medical personnel fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has already launched investigations into people who are hoarding supplies and price gouging. He says investigators will go after people who are "hoarding these goods on an industrial scale for the purpose of manipulating the market."

The executive order allows the president to designate some items as "scarce."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Barr says, "If you are sitting on a warehouse with surgical masks, you will be hearing a knock on your door."

No specific items have been identified yet and the Justice Department will work with Health and Human Services to enforce the president's order.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusgovernmentpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
CORONAVIRUS
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' donate medical supplies
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
Central CA coronavirus cases
Fresno Co. courts nearly empty, jail nearly full as two inmates get tested for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central CA coronavirus cases
UC Merced student tests negative for COVID-19, university says
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County
Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madera County
Fresno Co. courts nearly empty, jail nearly full as two inmates get tested for COVID-19
Gov. Newsom shuts down state parking lots to encourage social distancing
Show More
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
144th Fighter Wing helps health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak
Valley grocery stores operating while using safety measures during COVID-19 outbreak
All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
Merced Co. reports first case of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News