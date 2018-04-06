HEALTH WATCH

Exercise app to control diabetes

EMBED </>More Videos

Apps could soon show type two diabetics the big impact exercise can have on blood sugar levels. (KFSN)

By
SALT LAKE CITY (KFSN) --
Scientists say they've come up with a way to show type two diabetics just how exercise can help them maintain healthy blood sugar levels. And the new technology is not only educational but also motivational; it's getting patients moving, too!

Edwin Espinel has managed his type two diabetes mostly with diet for more than 13 years. He's active but was surprised how much exercise affects his blood sugar.

"I knew it would help me, but I didn't know that it could actually bring down my glucose level almost immediately," Espinel explained.

Bryan Gibson's team at the University of Utah developed this interactive program to show type two diabetics the big impact exercise can have.

Bryan Gibson, DPT, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Information at the University of Utah School of Medicine said, "You generally see around a 24, 25 percent drop in blood glucose within, say, half an hour of a walk."

More than 13 hundred people plugged basic information into the test web page, got a blood sugar curve, then moved the mouse to measure how they thought exercise affected things.

Doctor Gibson continued, "There are two ideas here: One is we want to motivate people by showing them this positive effect, that's kind of our main interest; But also, we want to measure people's beliefs with this Task of them drawing, what do they think would happen?"

Gibson says people learned the real impact of walking and exercise and increased plans to walk by more than 30 minutes the next week. Edwin says an app for this can't come too soon.

"Having an application like that would actually give me a tool that can say, that can put the management of diabetes per se, in my hands," Espinel said.

Edwin will have to wait a bit longer while Doctor Gibson's team makes the app more patient-specific with glucose and activity monitors. They also want health care providers to be able to use the app for patient education. No timeline yet on when this might hit the market.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS REPORT, PLEASE CONTACT:
Stacy Kish
Stacy.kish@hsc.utah.edu

Bryan Gibson
Bryan.gibson@utah.edu
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealth watchdiabetestechnologymobile appapp
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News