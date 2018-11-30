HEALTH & FITNESS

Cameron Underwood, face transplant patient, reveals his incredible transformation

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has more on the patient who recieved the life-changing face transplant.

By
KIPS BAY, Manhattan --
He's one of the youngest face transplant recipients in the world and one of the fastest to recover.

Cameron Underwood, 26, from Northern California, has been undergoing a radical transformation just 18 months after nearly taking his own life.

WATCH: ABC News 20/20's inspiring profile:

Underwood, struggling with depression, had put a gun under his chin and pulled the trigger.

He did not think he would be given a second chance, but in a 25-hour surgery at NYU Langone Health, Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez performed a face transplant, in which Cam, as he's called, got an entirely new lower face.

It is a face that he says still feels like him.

"Most of the time, when you look in the mirror, you look at yourself in the eyes," he said. "And my eyes are the same."

The remarkable family of a donor, a 23-year-old New Yorker named Will Fisher who had lost his life to mental illness, had come forward.

The connection to Dr. Rodriguez was made only after Cam's mother happened to pick up a magazine and read about him. She then reached out.

"I think people should not feel that there is no hope," Dr. Rodriguez said. "It should not lead to isolation. It should not lead to seclusion."

Underwood still returns monthly for follow up appointments, and he's on a strict regimen of anti-rejection drugs for the rest of his life.

The major hurdles are now over, and Cam is reaching new heights and proving that second chances can change lives forever.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthface transplantKips BayManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Don't wait for New Year's Day to start on your fitness goals
Diabetes Risk: New Research on Obesity
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins find perfect donor match
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family of hit-and-run victim calls for stiffer penalties
The interrogation tapes: How police got Chris Watts to change his story
Study: dogs are not as smart as you think they are
VIDEO: Two men break into taco truck in northwest Fresno
Rain, wind spark fear of mudslides
Rain brings with it road closures, health problems for Fresno residents
9-year-old who wrote to NBA star Steph Curry says she "can't believe" he responded
All charges dropped against man jailed for soliciting attorney's murder
Show More
Visalia mother charged in death of baby daughter gets 4 years' probation
Rain, wind bring sporadic flooding across Fresno, Copper Avenue shut down
Livingstone's may reopen next week, 2 years after arson attack
New app Scrubz aims to be the 'Uber' of house cleaning
Recent storms have many hopeful for deep snowpack in the Sierra this season
More News