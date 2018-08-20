HEALTH WATCH

Facts About Fibroids

EMBED </>More Videos

Scientists aren't sure exactly what causes these mysterious growths.

By
ORLANDO, Fla. (KFSN) --
Fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that develop inside a woman's uterus. Scientists aren't sure exactly what causes these mysterious growths. Learn some fibroid facts you might not know.

Up to 70 percent of all women will have uterine fibroids in their lifetime. But how much do you know about these common growths? Our first fact: fibroids can cause no symptoms at all, or problems like heavy menstrual cycles, pain, and more. Just ask mother of three, Venita Gowdy.

"My son is six years old, so I thought I was done carrying diaper bags, but I was actually carrying one for myself," shared Gowdy.

AJ Gunn, Assistant Professor of Radiology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, says, "They can compress on the bladder and make it so that women feel like they have to urinate more frequently. Sometimes, they can push behind and push up against the colon, so it will make it sometimes hard for people to have bowel movements."

Another fact: fibroids themselves aren't cancerous! But they can cause symptoms very similar to a cancer called uterine sarcoma. A biopsy can tell doctors if you have this cancer. Some more good news: women with fibroids can still get pregnant. Experts estimate fibroids only cause one to two percent of infertility cases. But fibroids are linked to a six times greater risk of needing a c-section delivery. Another fibroid fact: they're the leading cause of hysterectomies. More than 200,000 hysterectomies are performed each year in the United States because of uterine fibroids. And, African American women are two to three times more likely to get them.

Several medical therapies are now available as alternatives to a hysterectomy. These include hormone treatments, ultrasound therapy, ablation therapy, or a myomectomy - which removes the fibroids while leaving the uterus alone.

For more information contact:

AJ Gunn, MD
ajgunn@uab.edu

Bob Shepherd, Public Relations
bshep@uab.edu
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchcancer
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices helps couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News