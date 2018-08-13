HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA approves marketing for pregnancy prevention app 'Natural Cycles'

EMBED </>More Videos

The Food and Drug Administration approved marketing for a pregnancy prevention app that relies on daily body temperature readings and menstrual cycle information. (Natural Cycles)

By ABC7.com staff
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the marketing of the first smartphone app to prevent pregnancy.

The app, Natural Cycles, doesn't involve taking any medication. Instead the app contains an algorithm that calculates the days of the month the woman is likely to be fertile.

It does that by daily body temperature readings and menstrual cycle information.

A basal body thermometer is taken daily by women immediately when waking up in the morning. The reading is then entered into the app.

The agency said in a press release that 15,570 women who used the app for an average of eight months were involved in clinical studies that analyzed the effectiveness of the app.

The company behind the app says it has a 1.8 percent failure rate in its testing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthFDAappspregnancywomenwomen and healthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News