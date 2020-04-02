Coronavirus

FDA eases blood donation restrictions for gay men, others amid shortage caused by coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- Facing an urgent need for blood donations, the Food and Drug Administration has relaxed rules restricting blood donations from gay men and other groups.

Men who have sex with another man now only need to wait three months from their last sexual encounter in order to donate. They were previously subject to a 12-month deferral period.

The same three-month deferral period now applies to female donors who had sex with a man who had sex with another man as well as those with recent tattoos and piercings.

The agency also reduced the deferral period for those who have traveled to malaria-endemic areas.

"These changes are being put forth for immediate implementation and are expected to remain in place after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, with any appropriate changes based on comments we receive and our experience implementing the guidance," Dr. Peter Marks, the director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a news release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdablood donationscoronaviruslgbt
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
ABC shows provide Zoom meeting backgrounds
$1K fine to residents caught without mask in Texas city
United Way offering relief to residents in Fresno, Madera counties
Coronavirus cancellations: Democratic National Convention postponed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FUSD extends school closures for remainder of 2019-2020 school year
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
Madera COVID-19 patient shares about panic, fear, failures
Employee at Valley State Prison tests positive for COVID-19
PG&E customers to receive $63 'climate credit' this month
Family displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
United Way offering relief to residents in Fresno, Madera counties
Show More
Fresno husband who went above and beyond for pregnant wife laid off
Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno
California schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
Employee claims eight COVID-19 cases at Visalia nursing home could have been avoided
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
More TOP STORIES News