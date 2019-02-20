HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA warns against buying 'young blood' for treatment against aging, other diseases

EMBED </>More Videos

The FDA is warning about a practice where people pay big money to infuse plasma from young donors into their own aging bodies. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The practice sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi movie-- people paying big money to infuse plasma from young donors into their own aging bodies.

Some believe doing so will stop normal aging and associated conditions.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration officially warned against the practice, going on record to say there is no evidence infusing a young person's plasma into an aging body is helpful.

"The risk really outweighed the benefits in this regard," Irina Conboy said. "We are not surprised at all."

Conboy is a Bioengineering professor and researcher at UC Berkeley. She and her husband, UC Berkeley researcher Michael Conboy, have fielded many questions about the so-called "young blood" practice.

The Conboy's explained there is science to suggest there may be factors in "young blood" that affect aging and aging-related disease. However, experts emphasize those are studies done in mice.

The FDA says treatment in humans comes without any clinical evidence young plasma infusions are effective. There is also no official regulation on dosage, frequency or recommended monitoring.

The Conboy's also stress, there is always significant risk with any blood transfusion.

"The blood products you get from somebody," Michael Conboy explained, "their antibodies and their immune components in the blood you're getting can react against you."

In this case, plasma is at the center of the process. Plasma is the liquid part of blood, which contains proteins to help blood clot.

Gordon Lithgow is a Professor and Chief Academic Officer at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. He told ABC7 News, "There's some good science at the heart of it, but then other people with potentially a profit motive, and people who are desperate for cures and prevention- that all comes together and it's kind of the perfect storm."

One start-up company, called Ambrosia, promised a number of benefits from treatment, using plasma from young donors 16 to 25-years-old.

However, cures, remedies and a retail price of $8,000 per unit was replaced with the following message on the Ambrosia website, Tuesday:

"In compliance with the FDA announcement issued February 19, 2019, we have ceased patient treatments."

The start-up was founded by a Stanford Medical School graduate, Jesse Karmazin.

The company was infusing patients across five cities, including San Francisco.

ABC7 News has reached out to Ambrosia for additional comment.

Before Tuesday, the company claimed transfusions could combat memory loss from aging, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a press release, they have "significant public health concerns about the promotion and use of plasma" to battle conditions similar to those mentioned by Ambrosia.

The statement by the FDA read, "Today, we're alerting consumers and health care providers that treatments using plasma from young donors have not gone through the rigorous testing that the FDA normally requires in order to confirm the therapeutic benefit of a product and to ensure its safety."

"As a result, the reported uses of these products should not be assumed to be safe or effective. We strongly discourage consumers from pursuing this therapy outside of clinical trials under appropriate institutional review board and regulatory oversight," the statement continued.

"Simply put, we're concerned that some patients are being preyed upon by unscrupulous actors touting treatments of plasma from young donors as cures and remedies," the FDA statement said. "Such treatments have no proven clinical benefits for the uses for which these clinics are advertising them and are potentially harmful. There are reports of bad actors charging thousands of dollars for infusions that are unproven and not guided by evidence from adequate and well-controlled trials."

Lithgow with the Buck Institute for Research on Aging told ABC7 News, "We should not shy away from the science, because it does provide hope for therapies, and Cancer and Parkinson's and Alzheimer's and so on, but we've got to do it right."

"This is not the right way to do it," he said about the "young blood" transfusions.

Read the full-text of the FDA's statement here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthagingu.s. & worldFDAwarningSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Workout Wednesday: Tips on how to stay committed to your fitness goals
Study: Push-up ability linked to heart disease risk in men
Health Watch: Children build resilience to beat toxic stress
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
Southwest cancelling hundreds of flights, delaying others
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
Coach accused of body shaming cheerleaders with awards
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Patient sexually assaulted by nurse at Saint Agnes reaches settlement in court
Show More
Fresno police search for suspects after at least two people are shot
Police searching for suspect that robbed liquor store at gunpoint
Police in Northern California arrest suspect in hit-and-run involving 7-year-old
Local leaders react to Trump administration's termination of high-speed rail funds
Trump administration terminates high-speed rail grant
More News