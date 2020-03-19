First 2 members of Congress, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams, test positive for novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus, and his diagnosis was quickly followed by a second announcement.Diaz-Balart entered self-quarantine in Washington Friday, according to a statement. He said he decided not to return to South Florida because his wife has a pre-existing medical condition.Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, on Saturday. He learned Wednesday that he had tested postive for the COVID-19 virus."I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better," Diaz-Balart said in a statement Wednesday. "However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times."Later Wednesday, Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah announced in a statement that he had also tested positive and was in self-quarantine. Here's the full text of his statement:Other members of Congress, including Florida Sen. Rick Scott, have self-quarantined, but none have reported positive test results. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive for the virus last week.