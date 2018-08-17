MERCED COUNTY

First human case of the year of West Nile Virus reported in Merced County

North Valley officials are reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus in Merced County this year.

MERCED COUNTY (KFSN) --
North Valley officials are reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus in Merced County this year. They said a 62-year-old male contracted the virus from a mosquito bite.

In addition to the human case, the County Mosquito Abatement District has detected West Nile Virus in seven chickens and four mosquito samples to date. As of August 10th, 19 human cases have been confirmed in California.

Although most people who become infected with the virus do not develop symptoms, residents are encouraged to eliminate sources of standing water where mosquitoes lay their eggs to prevent mosquito bites.
